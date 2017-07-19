How Paul Nicholls pulled ’72 hours’ with a smashed leg

Paul Nicholls, the former EastEnders star fell off the waterfall in the Thai jungle and spent almost 72 hours trapped in a rock pool with a smashed leg.
The 38-year-old actor had hired a motorbike and rode alone to the remote waterfall on the island of Koh Samui – where the jungle is infested by snakes, mosquitoes, spiders and leeches.
The search began after Paul Nicholls’ abandoned motorbike was spotted by a local villager.
Local sources believe he was trying to take a selfie at the beauty spot when the incident happened and it almost cost him his life.
“I am lucky to be alive, I had a phone with me but I fell from such a height into the water it was unretrievable. It took such a long time to find me. It’s an understatement to say it wasn’t a great situation. It wasn’t that I was lost. The problem was I couldn’t move to get out of there. I’ve got a broken leg and I’m missing a kneecap. It needs complete reconstruction. ,” he told the Sun.