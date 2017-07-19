How Paul Nicholls pulled ’72 hours’ with a smashed leg

Paul Nicholls, the former EastEnders star fell off the waterfall in the Thai jungle and spent almost 72 hours trapped in a rock pool with a smashed leg.

The 38-year-old actor had hired a motorbike and rode alone to the remote waterfall on the island of Koh Samui – where the jungle is infested by snakes, mosquitoes, spiders and leeches.

The search began after Paul Nicholls’ abandoned motorbike was spotted by a local villager.

Local sources believe he was trying to take a selfie at the beauty spot when the incident happened and it almost cost him his life.