PeeCee to be honoured at Variety’s Power of Women

After making India proud at several events, the annual ‘Variety Power of Women’ luncheon will honour global actress Priyanka Chopra, who is UNICEF’s Global Citizens Goodwill Ambassador, on October 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons.

The event is annually organised to honour Hollywood’s most philanthropic women, whose efforts have made a significant impact to their chosen charities and causes.

Along with PeeCee, the event will honour Kelly Clarkson (QX Super School), Patty Jenkins (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), Michelle Pfeiffer (Environmental Working Group), and Octavia Spencer (City Year), as reported by Variety.

All of the honourees will be featured on the covers of the October 10 issue of the ‘Variety.’

Recently, the ‘Baywatch’ actress hosted the Global Citizen Festival in New York and stunned in red floral dress, with matching thigh-high boots.

The 35-year-old actress was joined by celebrities like Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, pop sensation Demi Lovato, Freida Pinto, Michelle Monaghan, Mayor Bill de Blasio amongst others.

On the work front, the ‘Quantico’ star will soon commence shooting of ‘Quantico’s Season 3.

The actress also has two Hollywood projects in her kitty – ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ and ‘A Kid Like Jake.