People unsatisfied with BJP’s performance

Ruling BJP must accept the bitter reality that election-results of Delhi University Union (DUSU) where it lost two top posts retaining just the other two, are warning-signal for the party about growing dissatisfaction amongst masses. Central government should change its style of working with honest confession about some of its decisions not accepted by the system and as such by the masses. It must not be overlooked that two seats won by ABVP (BJP) were rather because of lack of acceptable leadership in Congress party. Likewise students of Delhi were utterly confused in voting for Congress because of lack of future leadership in the party where the party Vice president is not accepted by masses to be next-gen leader. Congress President should rise above dynastic-politics in larger national interest by crowning some acceptable deserving one to lead the party in next elections.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)