Pervert research head talks dirty on Linkedin

Woman gives befitting reply to cyber stalker who posted obscene comments on her social media account.

Technology was meant to improve the lives of citizens but often women become victims of sexual harassment online. Anita (name changed) a HR business partner has become the latest victim of cyber bullying when she received obscene messages from Dr Arjun Pandey, Head Research & Development employed with Sajjan India Limited. He posted offensive messages on Anita’s Linkedin account. On the other hand, Anita gave a befitting reply to Mr Pandey and said that she is not on social media platform to have sex and named and shamed him in online forum. After committing the crime, Pandey has deactivated his account.

Pandey posted these vulgar comments on his Linkedin account, “Dear darling, I want to talk about the position when we both meet and do u comfort on bed or my lap jaan bolo. I really like you from the bottom of my heart so please I am waiting for you and that’s what I want to discuss on phone than face to than in my bed or in my lap as you feel comfort with me.” (sic)

“I am not here for sex. Today I have been offered different sex positions by Dr. Arjun Pandey. I would like to introduce this pervert to all. For those who know me would classify me as a strong woman. I have let go many in the past but not now. If you think I will let you go then you must know by now I won’t. I won’t let you harass me or my female colleagues any more on this platform. This is a professional platform meant for connecting with colleagues,” replied Anita.

Anita is not the lone woman to become victim of cyber bullying as many others have to undergo these issues. However, many women suffer silently and don’t come forward to file complaint against the accused as they are worried about their reputation and job. Therefore, many sexual harassment cases go unreported but some of them have mustered courage to come forward and register complaint. Mostly women are targets of cyber-stalking each year, and 40 percent of them have experienced dating violence delivered electronically.

Dr Himanshu Vats, Researcher, Program Manager said, “The victim must file complaint against the accused under section 509 of the IPC act. She must send an email to the concerned DCP of her area and brief him about the incident or dial 100 for assistance. Ideally, the police must visit the victim’s house and can register an FIR after initial investigation.”

“Often, it has been observed that women’s social media account is hacked and their photos are morphed and obscene pictures are uploaded online. Many of them delete their accounts change their mobile numbers to evade the accused and protect themselves online. Some of them also tend to commit suicide when they are unable to bear harassment online. Therefore, counselling must be provided to women who become victims of cyberbullying,” said a cyber expert.