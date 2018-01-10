PM Modi lauds skier Aanchal for `historic accomplishment`

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday heaped praise on skier Aanchal Thakur, who etched her name in history books by winning the first-ever medal for India in a skiing competition.

Taking to his official Twitter account, PM Modi wrote that the entire country is ecstatic by her “historic accomplishment”.

“Well done @alleaanchal for winning an international medal in skiing! The entire nation is ecstatic on your historic accomplishment at the FIS International Skiing Competition in Turkey. Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours,” he tweeted.

Aanchal scripted history by clinching the bronze medal in the Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup at the Palandoken Ski Centre in Erzurum in Turkey. The event was organised by the Federation Internationale de Ski (FIS), the skiing’s international governing body.

The 21-year-old Manali-born girl sealed the medal in the slalom race category.