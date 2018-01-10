PM Modi terms PIOs ‘permanent ambassadors of India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Persons of India Origin (PIOs) are like permanent ambassadors of India and partners for India’s development, who have an important position in the Action Agenda till 2020, drafted by the NITI Aayog.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first PIO-Parliamentarian Conference in the capital.

On addressing the delegates, Prime Minister Modi said, “that while many people may have left India over the course of hundreds of years, India continues to have a place in their minds and hearts. PIOs (Persons of India Origin) are like permanent ambassadors of India and partners for India’s development, who have an important position in the Action Agenda till 2020, drafted by the NITI Aayog.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananthkumar, said, “I am honoured to be here on the momentous occasion of the 1st PIO-Parliamentarian Conference and extend a warm welcome to all of you.”

Ananthkumar stated that “under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India and the Indian Diaspora has found greater recognition and popularity among the Comity of Nations.”

The session also witnessed distinguished PIO Parliamentarians placing their experiences before the gathering and how they are still very much connected to their roots in India through the Principles of Peace and Harmony that they have imbibed from their ancestors.

Other dignitaries who addressed the gathering included M Thambidurai, Deputy Speaker Lok Sabha and D K Mulay, Secretary MEA.