PM Narendra Modi asks states to act against violence in the name of ‘Cow’

Warning all the self-proclaimed ‘Gau Rakshaks’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again called for taking stern actions against people spreading violence in the name of cow protection.

Prime Minister Modi during all party meet in the capital asked the states governments across the nation to talk tough against the cow vigilantes engaging in unlawful activity.

Asking people to not give any political colour to such incidents, PM Modi said, “Each state should act against such violence”.

The Prime Minister’s barbed remarks came in the wake of reports of mobs attacking and lynching people over allegations of carrying or eating beef.

“There is a law on cow protection in the country. But committing crimes in the name of cow protection out of personal animosities cannot be tolerated,” PM Modi said.

He alleged that some political parties were portraying cow protection as a communal issue to gain political mileage, which is detrimental to the country’s secular fibre.

“It (cow vigilantism) should not be given political or communal colour; the nation doesn’t benefit from it. Everyone should come together and put an end to it,” he said.

Last month, PM Modi had strongly condemned killing of people in the name of cow protection saying that it is not acceptable.

“No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of,” said PM Modi during Ahmedabad visit.

Speaking further, PM Modi appealed all the parties to ensure a successful monsoon session knowing that the opposition will look forward to targeting BJP government in the parliament.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is to be held from July 17, 2017 to August 11, 2017.