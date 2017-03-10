Polarisation of voters in UP

The motive of Saifullah’s killing, and the arrest of several Muslim youth in MP and UP, becomes clear: was Saifullah killed to divert attention from BJP Madhya Pradesh leader’s arrest in an ISI linked case or more starkly to cushion the impact of Aseemanand being let off in 2007 Ajmer blast case. Aseemanand was not just a prime accused. He had told the Caravan magazine in a 2014 interview that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had commended the blast but then asked him to keep “the RSS away from it.” Seen in conjunction with Sadhvi Pragya getting bail, it seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hell bent on releasing ‘Hindutva terrorists’ caught by Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, who was, immediately after, killed in suspicious circumstances during 26/11…

Modi too had assured Aseemanand that if a BJP Government comes to power in Delhi then he shall ensure his release. One point about the Saifullah killing: Lucknow DGP has admitted that Saifullah had no ISIS links…and was ‘self radicalised’. If Saifullah was indeed self-radicalised, how was he carrying so much ammunition with him? Police has given some Hindu names as arms suppliers. Isn’t there a contradiction in the Police version? How can self radicalised man hold an arsenal of weapons?

Amaresh Misra

