Police constable held for drunken driving

The city police has arrested a constable for allegedly driving a vehicle in an inebriated condition while on duty, an official said.

Constable Ankush Sanap, attached to the MHB colony police station in suburban Borivali, was on patrolling duty last night.

Some locals allegedly spotted Sanap driving a police mobile van in a zigzag manner on the Western Express Highway near a temple in suburban Kandivali around 11.30 pm, the official said.

The locals then informed the police who arrived at the spot and took the constable to a police station, he said.

Upon examination, Sanap was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

The constable was arrested in the wee hours and booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, he said.