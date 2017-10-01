Police to probe theft of ornaments from victim of railway stampede

After visuals emerged of some people allegedly stealing ornaments from a victim of the stampede at the Elphinstone railway station, prompting the Mumbai Police to launch a probe.

The victim, Sumalata Shetty, was among the 23 people who lost their lives in the deadly crush at the railway FOB.

While there were Samaritans who helped the injured in the time of distress, others saw an opportunity to make a quick buck in the face of tragedy. “Acting on the visuals which were circulated on social media, we have initiated investigation in the ornament theft case,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dadar, Sunil Deshmukh said.

The police action comes after photographs and videos of unidentified persons stealing ornaments from Shetty’s body went viral on social media. “No complaint in connection with the theft has been lodged as of yet, but we took sue moto cognizance and have started the investigation,” Deshmukh said.

The officer said CCTV footage of the spot is being examined. The police is also checking some mobile phone clips, which were recorded by commuters at the time of the stampede, he said.