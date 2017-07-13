Political clout more important

Political clout is given by the state to have a noisier Ganesh Utsav and this to woo powerful Ganpati Mandals, who also have Shiv Sena’s backing. Noise pollution or unwanted sound is yet another form of environmental disturbance. Noise pollution is dangerous for human life. It affects the brain and prolonged exposure to noise may cause blood vessels to contract, sometimes resulting in hypertension. Thus it can be said that pollution of any kind causes serious damage to man, animals birds aquatic life, crops and vegetation. The State Government urged the centre to relax norms for using loudspeakers in silent zones during Ganeshotsav which may create hardships for citizens.

Rugmini Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)