Political leaders insensitive towards rape cases

The number of rapes are increasing as almost every government failed to offer protection to women and stop crime against them in India. People had very high expectations from Modi government believing his election campaign slogans, Band Karo Nari Par vaar (stop crime against woman), but he has proven to be disgusting and disappointing, when it comes to crime against women in India.

Thompson Reuters Foundation named India the worst place in the world for women. Records show a rape occurs every 22 minutes here.

The reported figures says, 5,192 cases of molestation and 1,444 cases of eve-teasing (euphemism for sexually-coloured remarks, street harassment etc) were reported till December 15, 2015, compared to 4,182 molestations and 1,282 eve-teasing cases in the corresponding period the previous year. In what is being seen as a disturbing trend, Delhi Police alone has registered 300 FIRs of rape in the first two months of this year. This indicates that on an average, five rape cases are lodged every day in the city. Despite measures like making quick arrests and lodging FIR verbatim on the basis of a woman’s complaint, the situation on the ground has not changed much.

The fate of Indian women is not changing much because the political leaders are not sensitive towards rape cases, just a week after the gang rape and murder of two teenagers, BJP leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur had said rape is sometimes its right, sometimes its wrong. He said that the crime of rape can only be considered to have been committed if it is reported to police. Once again, this highlights a hostile culture for women in India where a top policeman has said: If you cant prevent rape, you enjoy it.

The political leaders of Uttar Pradesh, the state where two cousins aged 12 and 14 were murdered in 2014, have faced criticism for failing to visit the scene and for accusing the media of hyping the story. Another young woman was raped, forced to drink acid then dragged to death in sickening assault just days after the murder of the two cousins. Gaurs comments are just the latest in a series of horrifying remarks made by lawmakers. This (rape) is a human perversion. No one informs others before committing a rape, so that he can be apprehended. We can prevent someone (from driving) without a helmet on the streets to prevent accidents. There is no information about a potential rapist. It happens in an isolated area. Babulal Gaur was said when he was a home minister in the state.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, head of the regional Samajwadi Party, criticised legal changes that foresee the death penalty for gang rape. Boys will be boys, he said.

Gaur expressed sympathy for this viewpoint but the BJP had forcefully dismissed his comments as an expression of his personal views, and not the partys. Scrutiny of sexual violence in India has grown since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a Delhi bus. India still has a long way to go to change the culture of sexual violence.

Abu Azmi scooted himself in the foot with a remark about women who have sex. And this is not the first time the SP leader has given such ingenious advice. Take a look at some of our leaders who have been there, done that. I warn my opponents, if anything happens to my mothers or sisters, my party workers, I will not spare them, I will have the last word. I will make their family pay dearly. I will ask my boys to go there. They will rape them and leave. This was said by Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal.

Even if we provide one policeman per house we can’t stop crimes against women. The rise in atrocities against women is due to erosion in moral values. Late R R Patil, Maharashtra Home Minister.

One of the reasons behind the increase in incidents of eve-teasing is short dresses and short skirts worn by women. This in turn instigates young men. Chiranjeet Chakraborty, MLA, Trinamool Congress.

“Just because India achieved freedom at midnight does not mean that women can venture out after dark. Botsa Satyanarayana, former chief of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

If rape happens with or without consent, it should be punished as prescribed in Islam. Any woman if, whether married or unmarried, goes along with a man, with or without her consent, should be hanged. Both should be hanged. It shouldnt be allowed even if a woman goes by consent.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.

“Such incidents (rapes) do not happen deliberately. These kinds of incidents happen accidentally. Ramsevak Paikra, Chhattisgarh minister.

To my understanding, consumption of fast food contributes to such incidents (rape). Chowmein leads to hormonal imbalance evoking an urge to indulge in such acts. Haryana khap panchayat leader Jitender Chhatar.

A Haryana khap panchayat actually said the age limit for girls as far as marriage is concerned should be lowered in order to prevent rapes among women in Haryana. “I am with the khaps on this issue. This will protect women, commented former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

If this is the attitude of elected leaders of our country, how can you face other challenges and make this place crime free for woman to give her fearless and dignified life in independent India?