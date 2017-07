Out of the 545 MP’s only five MP’s have 100 per cent attendance in the Parliament in the past three years and 133 MP’s have recorded 90 per cent attendance. Every subject debated in the Parliament holds vital significance for citizens of the nation. Despite having all the comforts provided to MPs the numbers show how serious they are about their work. Are they really bothered about people’s problems?

Shakuntala Badd

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)