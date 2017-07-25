Pothole menace

Television and Radio played a big role even in the present day situation. Here comes the local problem of potholes during every monsoon season in Mumbai. This time also it escalated to great extent with deaths have already occurred due to potholes. Traffic snarls were seen all over the city thanks to potholes and the traffic move in snail’s pace. Going through Mumbai roads through our own car or through Ola all pose problems due to big potholes and craters. When you ride your two wheelers through these potholes you are inviting trouble. Under these circumstances RJ Malishka poked fun of the BMC’s monsoon preparedness. The civic body later sent notice to Malishka for breeding mosquitoes in her vicinity. This is simply vendetta politics and better council should prevail. Instead of pointing fingers at Malishka and other four fingers should work at filling the potholes in most effective way and that too on a 24X7 basis and avoid the mishaps on roads immediately.

Jayanthy S. Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)