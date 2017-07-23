Potholes problem need a permanent solution

BMC’s tall claims about monsoon preparedness exist only on paper and lot of spadework needs to be undertaken on a war footing basis. It is notable that several parts of the city is experiencing rain water flooding and this cause ripples in the mind of people wading through knee high water with number of manholes kept open to clear the water stagnation. Potholes pose a great problem for road users as the drivers will have to negotiate through all these craters filled with water to escape from serious mishaps during the monsoon season. Motorists lose their lives for no fault of theirs as the potholes make it a killer road. A practical approach to the problems and the past experience in dealing with such ticklish situation will be utilised to make sure that human life is not lost due to the negligence of BMC. Human live is precious and BMC should act thick and fast to find a remedy.

S. Abhishek Ramaswamy

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)