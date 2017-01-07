Premier League is very difficult, says Thomas Muller

German footballer Thomas Muller, who plays for Bayern Munich, has insisted that the English Premier League is “very difficult” and thus struggles of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in this season come as no surprise.

Guardiola’s team has been struggling for consistency in the ongoing tournament, although they are just seven points behind top-ranked Chelsea who suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The Bayern Munich forward, who spent three years under Guardiola, has however suggested that the Spanish tactician, who is the mentor of two-time Champions League winning team, is struggling because of the unpredictable and highly competitive nature of the league.

“The Premier League is very difficult with many strong teams,” Sport24 quoted Muller as saying. “It’s not easy to win against every team. You have a lot of games in England.”

“It’s the first year of Pep being at Manchester City, and there are many factors which make the task difficult for him. For me, it’s not a big surprise that there aren’t any clear start-to-finish winners of the title,” he added.