Facebook is a powerful social media and it is becoming an increasingly important way of obtaining information not only about friends and family members but also about world events. Nowadays, misuse of this social media has been spreading unrest among its users and the major problems are hacking and blackmailing. Something must be done to put a stop to this.
(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)
Latest posts by Jubel D'Cruz (see all)
- Prevent misuse of social media - July 27, 2017
- Vandalisation of crosses - July 25, 2017
- Stop littering - July 23, 2017