Prevent misuse of social media

By
Jubel D'Cruz
-
0
133

Facebook is a powerful social media and it is becoming an increasingly important way of obtaining information not only about friends and family members but also about world events. Nowadays, misuse of this social media has been spreading unrest among its users and the major problems are hacking and blackmailing. Something must be done to put a stop to this.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

Jubel D'Cruz

Latest posts by Jubel D'Cruz (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR