Prevent Swine Flu deaths

Eighteen cases of Swine Flu were reported in a single day and 16 of them from city alone shows the lackadaisical attitude of the Corporation in maintaining cleanliness of the city during the monsoon season. Swine Flu deaths have given jitters to the people in Maharashtra. Mumbai also has witnessed more Swine Flu deaths in recent times. The toll is increasing day by day it is time to take all precautionary measures and see that the disease do not spread in epidemic form in the state. As we do not have good hospitals, the victims are running from pillar to post to seek treatment. There are now several suspected cases reported from the city and it is high time BMC work round the clock and attend the cases properly on a war footing basis. Swine Flu is a common mosquito-borne viral infection that causes a severe flu-like illness and proves lethal if not properly attended and leads to haemorrhagic fever. The issue was not properly addressed and Pune reported large number of Swine Flu related death few years back. Mumbai residents still continue to panic. Swine flu is dangerous and if people show the symptoms and tests positive, then adequate care must be taken. The symptoms are very clear and BMC should act immediately. It is time to vaccinate more and more people in the coming days to avoid spreading of the disease. Civic amenities should be able to withstand and clear all garbage debris before the next spell of monsoon rains.

Arati Abhishek

