Priyanka Chopra attends Armani fashion show in Paris

By
Web Team
-
0
64

priyanka chopra, priyanka, peecee, armani, parisActress Priyanka Chopra was one of the front row guests at the Giorgio Armani Prive couture show in Paris, which was also attended by Naomi Watts, Kate Winslet and Sophia Loren.

The designer’s fall 2017 line was dominated by lean silhouettes, featuring mostly jackets and skirts in mixes of icy pastels through a range of evening wear.

Priyanka, who wore a high-low, white Armani dress, took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, which also saw the presence of French actress Isabelle Huppert and Chinese star Tang Wei.

“Amazing to be with an exceptional group of women celebrating the house of @armani. Lovely evening. @naomiwatts #sophialoren #katewinslet @isabelle. Huppert #tangWei,” Priyanka posted.

Such a spectacular show. Thank you for having me Mr. Armani #backstage #PCinParis #couture2017 @armani

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The 34-year-old “Quantico” actress made the most of her Paris trip and also posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Gimme some Paris.. gn world… Zzzzzz @armani

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR