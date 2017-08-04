Priyanka Chopra wants to produce; can’t find actors for the film

Priyanka Chopra has already produced two regional films, ‘Bam Bam bol raha hai Kashi’ and ‘Ventilator’ and after its success, she wants to produce more films.

According to an online portal, Priyanka has finalized two scripts for producing. One has a love triangle with two heroes, and another is women-eccentric film, based on a single mother. While PC has loved the two ideas, she isn’t finding the right cast.

According to the portal, “Priyanka wants to cast leading young, A-listers for the two-hero film, but no one is agreeing to play the second lead. Everyone wants to be the guy, who ends up with the girl. Priyanka, who has been part of several two-heroine films at the beginning of her career, is finding this reason hard to fathom.”

As for the heroine-centric film, “None of the actresses are game to playing a single mother. PC is looking at a certain age bracket, and everyone feels this would stereotype them. In fact, since PC is not finding the right person for the project, she is contemplating doing it herself,”.