Priyanka Chopra’s ‘twinning’ moment with Nicole Kidman

Actress Priyanka Chopra spent an afternoon with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, wearing almost similar looking dresses.

The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter to post a picture with the “Lion” star where both of them can be seen donning white outfits with black polka dots.

“We got the memo… Lol @nicolekidman #twinning,” wrote Priyanka.

The “Quantico” actress, who just finished the world tour promoting her Hollywood debut “Baywatch”, also shared a photograph with actresses Kate Mara, Keri Russell and supermodel Kendall Jenner.

“A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @NicoleKidman @katemara @KendallJenner #kerirussell,” wrote Priyanka, alongside their photograph together.

Priyanka and the other celebrities were attending the polo event organised to support Alicia Keys’ Keep a Child Alive charity, which helps aid and support children and families dealing with HIV issues.