Priyanka is in ‘LA state of mind’ in latest Instagram picture

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently stationed in Los Angeles, has been setting the social media on fire by sharing some gorgeous photos.

The actress nearly broke the internet when she shared some sizzling bikini pictures from her LA adventures.

PeeCee shared a candid click of herself which will surely leave you as determined as her.

She captioned the snap, “Ready set go. #lalife.”

In the picture, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star is seen staring across the distance, looking red hot with her sunglasses on.

Few days back, Priyanka was listed amongst Forbes’ Top 10 List of World’s Highest-Paid TV Actresses 2017. The ‘Quantico’ actress conquered the eighth position with USD 10 million.

It should be noted that Priyanka is currently busy in shooting for ‘Quantico’ season 3. This year will have 13 episodes, unlike the first two seasons which had 22 episodes each.