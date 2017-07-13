Priyanka to ring in her birthday in Mumbai, will not attend IIFA

When the whole B-town is heading towards New York City to ring in the IIFA 2017 Awards ceremony, diva of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra is heading in the opposite direction.
The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram and posted a selfie of herself, heading back to the bay.
She wrote, “Summer sun calling #mumbaibound #mumbaimerijaan #birthdaytime #familynfriends.”
The ‘Baywatch’ star is heading home to celebrate her brother Siddharth’s birthday.
The actress shared a loving wish for her bro on her social networking handle and wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby brother. @siddharthchopra89 You will always be the apple. May you smile laugh and always spread ur joy. Love you lots.
#throwback.”
The actress will also ring in her own birthday on the July 18.