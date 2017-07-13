Priyanka to ring in her birthday in Mumbai, will not attend IIFA

Summer sun calling #mumbaibound #mumbaimerijaan ❤️🎉🥂💋🙌🏼 #birthdaytime #familynfriends A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

When the whole B-town is heading towards New York City to ring in the IIFA 2017 Awards ceremony, diva of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra is heading in the opposite direction.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram and posted a selfie of herself, heading back to the bay.

She wrote, “Summer sun calling #mumbaibound #mumbaimerijaan #birthdaytime #familynfriends.”

The ‘Baywatch’ star is heading home to celebrate her brother Siddharth’s birthday.

The actress shared a loving wish for her bro on her social networking handle and wrote, “Happy birthday to my baby brother. @siddharthchopra89 You will always be the apple. May you smile laugh and always spread ur joy. Love you lots.

#throwback.”

The actress will also ring in her own birthday on the July 18.