Priyanka is ‘Young and Free’ in the sneak peek of her latest single

Amidst producing regional language films in India and shooting for her Hollywood projects, Priyanka Chopra has taken time out from her busy schedule to work on a new single ‘Young and Free’.

She took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of the single on her social networking handle.

She captioned the post as, “2 DAYS @priyankachopra #YoungAndFree Spotify Pre-Save Link: https://mtl.fm/youngandfree.”

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star is collaborating with Australian producer and DJ Will Sparks for this one, which is all set to release on August 11.

PeeCee also wrote, “Something new, something different. yes, it’s my voice, but that’s not all. Stay tuned for the full story.. #YoungAndFree @will_sparks.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been working on the movie ‘Isn’t it Romantic,’ which also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.