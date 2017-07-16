Promote cartoon culture

Cartoons are very important as they convey their message with a touch of humour and the importance of good humour cannot be underestimated as it helps to ease tension in a difficult situation and thus make one’s day happier and more enjoyable which can help develop a witty personality in the future. An all out effort is needed to promote the cartoon courses. Even correspondence courses from recognised institutions can promote budding cartoonists. Besides this humour magazines, humourous writing columns, cartoon books and the clown culture must also be promoted.

Peter Castellino

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)