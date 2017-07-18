Protect mangroves

The civic authorities are lagging behind in protecting the mangroves and it is left to the good Samaritans to do a world of good to save them. Mangroves act as a source of protection and prevent sea water from entering the main city during heavy rains and floods. In the recent incident, an informer was molested by men she filmed in hacking mangroves. This is a very serious matter as the people reporting crime are getting the taste of molestation for no fault of theirs and police protection is not provided to them. In the above incident, the women filming the mangrove hackers near Gorai creek faced an assault and molestations. There were five people involved in that crime and it is time to arrest the culprits and put them under bars. It is indeed a step in the right direction to take action against offenders in this connection. In view of the fact that mangroves are the major protection for the land adjoining the sea, it is our duty to protect them to avoid environmental dangers and save earth in the best way possible.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)