‘Over protective’ Anil Kapoor ‘caught’ peeping into Sonam’s phone!

Doting dad Anil Kapoor is guilty as charged for spying!

The ‘jhakaas’ actor recently re-posted a picture on Instagram where can be seen peeping into daughter Sonam Kapoor’s phone as she was checking it.

Known for his good sense of humour, the 60-year-old captioned the picture as, “Over protective father caught on camera.”

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star agrees with the initial Instagram post read that read, “Guns don’t kill people… dads with pretty daughters do” as he mentions in his caption, “I guess I am guilty as charged.”

Sonam’s rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja approves of Anil’s behaviour as he commented on the picture saying, “@anilskapoor @sonamkapoor @kapoor.sunita … it’s totally allowed.”

On the work front, while Sonam is busy with ‘Veerey Di Wedding,’ Anil Kapoor is filming Atul Manjrekar’s ‘Fanney Khan’.