Everyday morning, it is deeply shocking to read the grievous news of road accident, fatally hitting passers-by by trucks drivers and vehicles in every state of the country. It is supposed to seem that there is no value of human life to vehicles driver; though the life of each and every person is equal and more important than everyday things. The Holy Quran states the value of human life: Whoever kills a person not in retaliation for a person killed, nor (as a punishment) for spreading disorder on the earth, is as if he has killed the whole of humankind, and whoever saves the life of a person, is as if he has saved the life of the whole of humankind. (Chapter 5 verse 32) So we should be protector of one’s life and killer not.

Ashfaque Nadwi

