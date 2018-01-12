Publicity stunt or height of madness!

West Bengal resident Debkumar Maity stalking Tendulkar’s daughter Sara is a publicity stunt or a height of madness! The accused needs to be given stringent punishment so that it acts as a lesson for other people of their tribe. Falling in love with celebrities over photographs or television visuals are acts of madness and these people are dangerous to society. They need psychiatric treatment apart from education and learning to come in terms to reality.

Mumbai police deserves applause for identifying and arresting the stalker in record time. We have the best police force who do a great job in tiring circumstances but their efforts are never applauded nor rewarded. Great to learn that Sara Tendulkar is safe and the cops need to strengthen security at Tendulkar’s home and other celebrities who receive threat calls!

