Punish the economic offenders

Indian system is unfortunately not fast enough as in Pakistan to give the punishment deserved by those economic-offenders highlighted first in Panama and now in Paradise leaks. Several Indian TV news-channels self-asserting themselves to be truly nationalist evidently had no option other than to ignore the important news after their owners were distinguished to be placed in Paradise-paper leaks even though such channels claimed to be hard opponents of black money. With names of influential ones from all sectors including politicians both from ruling and opposition camps, there is hardly any possibility of quick justice of punishment to economic offenders named in the leaks. Central government can at least do a little by dishonouring all those figured in Panama and Paradise paper leaks by instant snatching of any national honour including Padma awards from them till they get clearance-chit from being economic offenders.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)