Parents know the struggle they face to get their children to share their toys with others. Children naturally “put themselves first”. To get along in their families, in school and in the larger society, they must learn to put others on an equal par with themselves.

In his inaugural address to the people of America, President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 stated that he wants us to “put America first”. No doubt, we need to be concerned about unemployment, health care, good schools, retirement benefits, infrastructure, and other issues. However, no nation lives in isolation from others; we are all on this same planet together which demands us to have a sense of responsibility for others. “Putting America first” is pure egoism on a national level.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)