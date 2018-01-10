‘Quantico’ season 3 to arrive on April 26, confirms PeeCee

The date has been set for Priyanka Chopra’s return on the small screen as the actress finally confirmed when the third season of her hit American TV series ‘Quantico’ will get aired.

The 35-year-old-actress took to her official Twitter page to share the news.

She wrote, “And She’s back…

Can’t wait to share this with you! #April26 #QuanticoSeason3 #TheReturnOfAlexParrish.”

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star also shared a picture on Instagram with her ‘Quantico’ co-stars Alan Powell (Mike McQuigg), Jake McLaughlin (Ryan Booth) and Russell Tovey (Harry Doyle).

Meanwhile, in November last year, PeeCee shared that she had chopped off her hair for the upcoming season of the show. For the first two seasons, she kept her look pretty much the same.

Besides ‘Quantico’, the actress is also busy in shooting for her second Hollywood project titled ‘Isn’t it Romantic’ with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth.