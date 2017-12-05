RaGa should take a backseat

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s growing popularity helps BJP win a landslide victory in UP civic polls but the bigger shock for the Congress was the loss of face in its bastion Amethi where they failed to win signalling Rahul Gandhi’s waning popularity on his home turf. Yogi Adityanath could be the future Prime Minister of our country as his style of functioning is similar to that of Modi which is corrupt free governance and hard work. Time for Rahul Gandhi to take a backseat if Congress has to survive in this country, as dynastic politics has no place in today’s world where voters have become intelligent and elect leaders on merit.

