Railway officials in CBI net for accepting bribe in cheques

Bribe in “white money”? Two Railways officials tried their luck by demanding bribes in cheque only to be arrested by CBI.

Dilip T Khaire and Shakindra S Lokhande, both senior section engineer, EMU workshop, in Mumbai were arrested by CBI on the allegations of receiving Rs five lakh in bribe through cheque, officials said.

“A case was registered on the allegations of demanding bribe to show undue favour to the complainant in the Departmental Examination. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the alleged bribe through cheques from the complainant,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said here in a statement.

He said searches were conducted on the premises of the accused and they were arrested. They were produced before the Special Judge, Mumbai and remanded in two days police custody, the official added.