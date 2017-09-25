Railways make printing of MRP on food items mandatory

On the instructions of the new Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Railway board recently issued a notification listing the details to be printed on the food packets /casserole. Incidentally, this did not include the maximum retail price (MRP) .Taking immediate cognizance of the Complaint raised by RTI Activist Anil Galgali, Railway Ministry issued new GR incorporating that the printing of MRP on food items is compulsory.

Galgali has written to the Railway board and Railway Minister, pointing out this error which may be misused by the Railway contractor and sellers to cheat the passengers. The notification dated 19 September 2017, issued by Sanjiv Garg, Add Member, Tourism and Catering, stated that ” Hon’ble Minister of Railway has desired ” each food box and Casserole shall now have to print 4 points details. These details include, name of the supplier and Contractor, weigh/grams, date of packing and distinction symbol of Veg/Non Veg food item. Taking cue from the complaint raised by RTI Activist Anil Galgali, Prof Bhalchandra Shirsat a spokesperson of the Mumbai BJP apprised the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal of the issue. A fresh GR was issued on 25th September 2017, by Sanjeev Garg, incorporating that, hence forth the MRP and the Sale prices should be compulsorily printed on all the items.

Galgali in a statement has thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for his intervention and expressed that this will prevent the looting of the general public by the service providers.