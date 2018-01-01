Rajini targets “SPIRITUAL POLITICS” — is he going unrealistic?

Winding up all the speculation and indecision, Rajinikanth vigorously announced his arrival in politics and declared that he will launch a political party in time to contest in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections. Rajini’s entry into politics is something that was expected. His confidence is to be applauded. But his way of politics is quite unrealistic; the actor has overvalued the capacity of his fans or had wrong notions about the Tamil psyche. Spiritual politics is an oxymoron and I wonder how he would bridge these two aspects. His superstar image to which the fans cling to be also entirely opposite to the spirituality garb he wears as a person. Sure, we are indeed earnestly looking forward to having a change in the system. Baring the emotional attachment there could be a clear disconnect between his and his fans’ ideals and values. As of now, I doubt Rajini’s fans will be able to bring about the desired systemic social reengineering in Tamil Nadu defying the well-oiled corruption machine and deep-rooted caste-politics. He need to invest and spend quite a lot of time, resources and energy in the value education of his cadres before they embark on grass-root level work.

The vacuum created by the demise of J Jayalalithaa and the phasing out of DMK’s patriarch, has given rise to ambitions and many see an opportunity to fill in the space. Not sure where this will lead TN politics, but I see a decline of the Dravidian political parties in the future. In the near present, one person will get benefit from multi-cornered contests is the AIADMK controlled by Sasikala and Dinakaran. With no evidence coming out to prove the theory that Sasikala was somehow responsible for the death of Jayalalithaa, people are going to turn back to her and her party.

Tamil Nadu has seen many film personalities as their CM. Jayalalithaa and MGR had enough wealth before they became politicians. The corrupt practices of the advisers, hangers on and cabinet colleagues did rub on them and Jayalalithaa had to face the ‘corrupt’ title posthumously. Rajinikanth’s expertise in economics, politics, administration and handling different interest groups is questionable.

Moreover, Rajinikanth’s, “SPIRITUAL POLITICS”, is an illusion. Only irrational and idiots can believe in it. With unmet basic needs in Tamil Nadu, such as food, shelter and safety, he was speaking about the last stage “self actualisation stage equivalent to spiritual politics”. A leader should be capable of stepping into the needs of the masses/society. He thought masses are at par with him. His calculations are erroneous. But still Rajini’s larger-than-life image will always come in handy to dilute any opposition. With the AIADMK ruptured by internecine feuds and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi incapacitated by old age, it is now for Rajini to stymie the influence of Stalin. No wonder, he has urged his fans to prepare for a war. People have voted for cine stars before but they have failed TN miserably. However, Rajini is head-and-shoulders above any of the other “stars” in politics. If these other “stars” deserved votes, then Rajini definitely does. If he tries and fails, things can’t get worse; if he succeeds, we’ll benefit immensely because he is an honest person who will not compromise his values (and not divisive as Kamal Haasan).

As soon as Rajinikanth announced his political party, he launched his party website rajinimandram.org, people can register on his site with their names and EPIC voter ID details. Through a short video posted on his official Twitter page, Rajinikanth thanked his supporters for backing his decision of foray into politics.

The actor announced that “all those who wish to bring about a political change in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of their membership in his fan clubs,” could register in his new site with their names and EPIC voter identification details.

Rajinikanth asserted that the political climate in Tamil Nadu has made people hang their heads in shame. He is here to not only bring change but take old politics to ground zero by rebuilding the scenario. We are seeing him taking many avatars since 1996. He has no guts to oppose BJP govt for any single cause of Tamil Nadu people. His intention to follow politics in a ‘Divine’ way raises major doubt that he has been dropped from BJP HQRS New Delhi, since BJP cannot take a single door or window of Tamil Nadu politics. Over-the-hill cine stars tend to plunge into politics for publicity, survival and for relevance. If he aims to survive in politics, he should avoid the Jayalalithaa’s mistake.

Tamil Nadu has history going behind celebrities; one more celebrity politician is in making. Let us look at it as added value to the democratic secular principles of country which are very important, we had in the past so many of them joining or forming party what have they really contributed other than them becoming richer and politically influential, nothing more is added, they do not come with fresh ideas which helps the people in improving the security of woman’s pathetic conditions particularly in Tamil Nadu too much of hope and fanfare is useless, we can wish him luck in his endeavour, if Rajini or Kamal or any other actor and actress coming to politics or not, spell their intention clearly and let us have a check list of them.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on feedback@afternoonvoice.com)