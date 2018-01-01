Rajinikanth in politics with unreal aims

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth may have announced about his decision to make a foray in politics but he is yet to present his ideology and agenda before the masses. The actor had earlier mentioned that he will step down if he fails to deliver his promises within three years. He also has promised to eliminate corruption from the system. However, most of the political parties are known for indulging in corruption after coming to power. Can Rajinikanth set an example by leading the state free of corruption? The actor is yet to make his ideology clear of whether he will follow the Dravidianism or go against it. Rajinikanth has spoken about the need for politics based on spirituality instead of caste and cash. Whereas caste and religion has always been linked to politics and politicians always use these issues to create rift within the society. Rajinikanth who had enthralled fans through his films will nonetheless have to overcome several challenges to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu politics. Already AIADMK and DMK have a strong presence in the state therefore the actor will first have to develop his party at the grassroot level in the state. Rajinikanth has a huge fan following and even people may turn up in large numbers to attend his rallies but the same might not translate into votes.

Smita Tambe, Marathi actress said, “Since Rajinikanth has massive fan following hence he has basic platform ready to launch his outfit. People have provided an opportunity to Rajinikanth to work for the welfare of masses. In case he goes on to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu then he should utilise that opportunity to work for the development of the state.” Tamil Selvan, Sion BJP MLA said, “It’s up to Rajinikanth about how he goes about mobilising people’s support for the development of his party. He won’t contest the panchayat and municipality election and will directly contest all the 234 legislative assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK has become weak after J Jayalalithaa’s demise. Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP said, “Right now Tamil Nadu politics is in a state of turmoil after J Jayalalithaa so according to me Rajinikanth might prove to be an able leader who can take the state forward. Since Rajinikanth has just entered politics he will soon spell out his agenda before the people.” Dilip Gandhi, BJP MP said, “The politics of Tamil Nadu is different as it is personality driven instead of ideology. According to me Rajinikanth may take steps to cleanse corruption from the society.” Veteran actor, Ashok Saraf said, “I can’t comment anything about politics. Let’s wait and watch the developments after Rajinikanth’s entry into politics. He must definitely go ahead with his political career and work for the welfare of people. I wish him all success in politics.”