Rajiv Dhawan controversy

It refers to the unfortunate ending of court-practice by Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan after unfortunate controversy in the Supreme Court. It follows earlier such recent controversy involving leading advocate Prashant Bhushan. Both these incidents must not be taken lightly to maintain dignity of Justice-Delivery-System. Everyone involved is human-being, and all human-beings are prone to mistakes irrespective of the position held. All concerned ones should try resolve the matter with open heart and full sincerity to ensure Rajiv Dhawan take back decision of quitting court-practice.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)