Rajkummar would love to get the Oscar from Meryl Streep

With “Newton” going to the Academy Awards as India’s official entry, Rajkummar Rao said if the film wins, he would love to be presented the trophy by Hollywood icon Meryl Streep.

The 33-year-old actor is upbeat about the Amit Masurkar- directed dark comedy representing the country at the Oscars but he prefers to be grounded about it.

“I hope the New Year brings along a lot of happiness for the whole country. We are very hopeful for ‘Newton’, and I hope the New Year will be great for the film too.

“I would like to walk the red carpet at the Oscars, but I am not dreaming about it. It is better to be neutral and happy about the fact that it is India’s official entry for the Oscars this year,” Rajkummar told reporters.

When asked who he would like to receive the golden statuette from, the actor said, “Meryl Streep or Daniel Day- Lewis. It doesn’t matter who gives it, I just hope we get it!”

Year 2017 has been rewarding for Rajkummar with films such as “Trapped”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Newton” and the web- series “Bose: Dead or Alive” receiving a lot of praise.

“I really enjoyed the year and I am glad I got to be a part of some really wonderful films. I hope it continues next year too. I hope you guys say that 2018 is my year as well.”

“It was like a sixer, ‘Bose’ was my last hit… I am happy with the fact that most of my films did well and people liked my efforts and my sincerity,” he said.

As per reports, the actor has signed a project by Dinesh Vijan, reportedly a horror-comedy from “Go Goa Gone” director duo, Raj and DK.

When asked about it, Rajkummar remained tight-lipped and said, “I am very excited, let’s see.”

The National Award-winner was speaking at Star Screen Awards here last night.

At the ceremony, Rajkummar bagged the Best Actor award for “Newton” and the title of Best Supporting Actor for “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.

“Newton” was adjudged the Best Film at the event.