Ranbir Kapoor turned 35: 7 lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s ‘Rockstar’!

The first ‘Educated’ member from ‘Kapoor Clan’

Ranbir happens to be the first male from the Kapoor clan to graduate Class 10 and finished college.

He still takes his weekly ‘Pocket Money’

Ranbir Kapoor still takes Rs 1,500 every week as his pocket money from his mother Neetu Kapoor. She even used to cut his nails until he moved out of the house.

Tabla player

As for music, Ranbir took training for two years and knows how to play the tabla. He learnt to play the guitar for his movie ‘Rockstar’.

Ranbir’s love for ‘Boxers’

Ranbir Kapoor tried some 65-70 boxers for the introducing shot in ‘Wake up Sid’ and all the boxers that he wore in the film were his personal ones.

Ranbir talks and eats too fast

Ranbir suffers from a disease called Nasal Deviated Septum, which makes him talk and eat very fast.

Ranbir is a big ‘Candy Crush’ addict

Believe it or not, Ranbir is addicted to mobile game Candy Crush.

Mark on his face

When he was a child, Ranbir was once rushing to the bathroom and fell face down on the pot and got an inch long cut on his face.

