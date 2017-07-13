Ranveer Singh ditches beard to play young Alauddin Khilji

Before Mundan – After Mundan A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Ranveer Singh made all the fans excited when he revealed that he has some big announcement regarding his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati,’ but it turned out to be something unexpected.

The 32-year-old actor went live on Instagram and shaved off his mustache and beard that he had grown for his character Alauddin Khijli in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati.’

Sharing a before and after trim picture, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, “Before Mundan – After Mundan.”

He trimmed his beard because he has filmed the part where he had to look a bit older and now would begin shooting for the Alauddin Khijli’s younger part.

During the live, he recalled the moment when Deepika Padukone had chopped off his mustache after the release of ‘Bajirao Mastani.’

The movie also features Deepika as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.