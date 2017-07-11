Ravi Shastri the next coach of Team India?

Who will be the next coach of Team India? The question can be answered in affirmative. The wavelength of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli is the same and he becomes the only contender for the coveted post. Both Richard Pybus and Tom Moody are good and one of them may become assistant coach for the cash rich Indian side. It is any body’s choice to pick the coach but Ravi Shastri is the front runner. Then the selection process is just an eye wash.

Jayanthy S Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)