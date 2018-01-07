Really excited for ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’: Yami Gautam

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who has been roped in for ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ alongside Shahid Kapoor, is extremely excited to be a part of the film.

Reportedly, the ‘Kaabil’ star will be seen as a lawyer in the flick that also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Yami took to Twitter to express her delight on joining the team as she wrote, “Super happy to commence this special journey with @kriarj on ‘ Batti Gul Meter Chalu ‘ 🙂 Really excited for this one #Prerna #Shree @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor”

The ‘Padmavati’ star welcomed her on board and wrote, “Great to have you on board.”

‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ addresses the issue of electricity bills. It is slated to release on August 31, 2018.