Regional media will continue to remain relevant: Fadnavis

The regional media is facing challenges but it will continue to remain relevant and robust as Indians are rooted to their culture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Speaking at a function organised to release a souvenir of the Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh here, he said the regional media played an important role in the freedom struggle.

The regional media will remain relevant because Indians are always rooted to their culture no matter how successful they become in their professional life, he said.

Fadnavis admitted the regional media faces challenges related to information and technology since English dominates the medium of knowledge, but content remains the key for growth of newspapers.

However, the regional media has accepted these challenges and is working on overcoming them. More than technology, content of a newspaper is important, the chief minister added.