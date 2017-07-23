RELIEF! Ben Affleck denies ‘Batman’ exit rumours

Hollywood star Ben Affleck has dismissed rumours that he is being “phased out” as Batman.

The 44-year-old actor, who has played the iconic superhero in DC’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League”, took to the stage at San Diego Comic Con and said he would be continuing in the role, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“My status remains what it always is. I’ve done the two movies. I’ve always intended on doing a third if Warners wants to make it. Certainly, if the Batphone rings, I will answer,” Affleck said.

The actor blamed some of the reports on his decision to step down from the directorial duties on “The Batman” in January of this year.

“It’s such a big job, in terms of the stunts and the suit and the action and the character. Trying to do that, and direct, would probably be too much. Something would be compromised. I think it came off, optically, to the broader world, like lack of interest or enthusiasm. When in fact I love this character.”

Affleck said he supported the studio’s choice of director for” The Batman.”

“I think getting Matt Reeves to come in and do it is really, really exciting.