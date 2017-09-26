Remo responds to death hoax, says ‘Rocking in Porto’

Popstar Remo Fernandes has an extremely witty response to his death hoax!

Fernandes, the recent victim of celebrity death hoax that took fans by storm, took to social media on Monday to satirically state that he, himself, almost believed he died, before experiencing hunger pangs which proved that the news was fake.

“I have been offering myself condolences ever since I was first informed about my sad demise last evening. But something made me suspect it was fake news. When I woke feeling reasonably hungry this morning I decided I was right. Thanks very much for all your concern, for messages asking straightaway “Are you alive?” [I loved those, someday I’ll answer ‘No’] to people who never message me otherwise tentatively asking, “Hey buddy, how are you?” [Hold on, let me find the light switch here’]. I’ll miss reading your lovely eulogies- if any- this time, but hey, like the man said, no one gets out of here alive. -Remo Fernandes, Porto, 25th September 2017,” read his Facebook post.