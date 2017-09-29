Renaming station more important than passenger safety?

The Elphinstone Road station stampede incident which claimed 22 lives is a wake-up call for the railways to get their act together and overhaul rail infrastructure. The Modi government which is planning to launch bullet trains in India needs to first improve railway amenities instead of blindly emulating developed nations. India already lags far behind China which has made massive investments to boost its railway network. The bureaucratic mode of functioning further delays crucial decision making process as several rail projects are stalled for lack of clearances.

Railway accidents continue to occur as ministers pay a visit to the accident spot, announce compensation for victims and later forget about the incident. They hold railway officials responsible for the accidents and try to shun their responsibility. Politicians were in a hurry to rename Elphinstone Road railway station to Prabhadevi but they didn’t pay any attention to develop the station’s infrastructure which is in dire straits. Often commuters have complained about lack of enough space at Elphinstone station but they have never bothered to improve it. Were they waiting for a disaster to occur and who will take responsibility for this mishap?

More than 30 people have been injured in the incident. Those injured have been rushed to KEM hospital. Often the narrow foot-overbridge gets overcrowded during morning and evening peak hours as commuters have to jostle for space and it takes more than 30 minutes for them to reach to the other side of the station.