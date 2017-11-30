Replacing Kevin Spacey was a simple decision for Ridley Scott

Breaking his silence on replacing Kevin Spacey in his upcoming film “All the Money in the World”, director Ridley Scott said it did not take him much time to decide on firing the actor.

Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in wake of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against him.

“I was finished with the film and was in (UK recording studio) Abbey Road finalising the music. Someone was like: Guess what? And that’s where it began.

“I sat and thought about it and realised, we cannot. You can’t tolerate any kind of behaviour like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple,” Scott told Entertainment Weekly.

The director said he did not call Spacey after to tell him about his decision and neither did he receive any response from the actor.

“No. And he didn’t call me. If he had called me and said, ‘Hey, look, this is the way it is and I’m really sorry,’ then I’d have handled it slightly differently.

“… (But) Yes. I’d have still done it. I would have said, “Yes, thank you for calling, but I have to move on,” he said.

When asked if the thought of postponing the film’s release cross his mind, Scott gave a one-word answer – “No”.

“Because I know I can deliver. I move like lightning. I’m already two scenes ahead. It’s simple… It’s all planned out. After a while you learn to trust and listen to your intuition. And I listen to mine.”

“All the Money…” is scheduled to be released on December 22.