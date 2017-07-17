Reporters doing good job

News reporters are doing a marvellous job by providing us with news from all over the world. They even put their life in danger just to provide us information. But unfortunately, the journalists who give their everything for us, are not well behaved. I really appreciate the journalists and their passionate job that despite being assaulted many times, they don’t give up and perform their duties amicably.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)