Retd Justice Dhingra to supervise probe into reopened anti-Sikh riot cases

Justice (Retired) Shiv Narayan Dhingra will head the new committee that will re-investigate 186 closed cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Retired IAS officer Rajdeep Singh and IPS officer Avishek Dullar will be other two members of the committee that will re-investigate the cases.

The committee will file an interim report within two months in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a re-investigation of 186 cases that were closed earlier by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court will hear the matter next on March 19.